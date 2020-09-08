Every presidential election receives absentee ballots and every election thousands of ballots are rejected.
This year is no different, and it has the potential to have a serious impact on the election.
Flint City Clerk Inez Brown said with Michigan being a battleground state, the effects are amplified.
“It’s very painful, I’ll just say it that way,” Brown said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many voters are choosing to stay away from the polls and vote absentee instead. This is causing a dramatic increase in mail-in ballots compared to previous years.
If ballots for the upcoming presidential election are rejected at the same rate as the primary election, then up to too three times as many votes could be disqualified.
Many may wonder how ballots are rejected. They are rejected when they do not arrive in the mail on time, if they are missing a signature, or if the signature on the ballot does not match the one on file at the clerk’s office.
According to the Associated Press, urban areas may be disproportionately affected.
Browns says Flint will have a reliable alternative to mailing absentee ballots.
“There will be absentee ballot drop boxes in front of city hall, and they’re marked absentee ballot drop boxes. So that if the person received their ballot, and they don’t trust the mail system, they can drop the ballot in the secure drop box,” Brown said.
Brown said dropping the ballot off will eliminate the possibility of your ballot not arriving in time. She said ballots can still be rejected by signature.
