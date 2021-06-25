Matthew Smith, a Davison School Board member, was charged this week in an incident from March of last year when he is accused of making a threatening phone call to the Houghton County Clerk.
Houghton County clerk Jennifer Kelly said she is still suffering the effects of a threatening phone call allegedly from Davison school board member 23-year-old Matthew Smith.
“I've gotten better now thanks to counseling. I no longer push my dresser every night to my locked bedroom door so I can sleep. I don't go and peek out my doorway in order to cut my grass,” Kelly said.
Smith during the March 2020 call at 1 a.m. is accused of threatening to kill Kelly's dogs.
“That you know, I was going to lose the upcoming election. That he had seen the inside of my home, and then that he was going to poison and kill my dogs and throw them into a dumpster,” Kelly said.
Kelly said she has no idea about the motive, but she is relieved over Smith's arrest and wishes more charges were leveled against him. She said she is suffering a form of PTSD hiding in her own house.
Kelly said she believes other men besides Smith were in on the call.
Including her election opponent. Investigators telling her four phones were involved, but she believes she only talked to smith.
“I have never met Matthew Smith or the other two gentlemen,” Kelly said.
Smith denies making a threatening phone call and plead not guilty to charges of malicious use of telecommunication services. He told police his phone number had been spoofed.
A republican activist also serving on the ELGA Credit Union Board of Directors, Smith allegedly has ties to Kelly’s opponent in last November's election.
“I'm very happy that something after 16 months and how many days ten days it was that finally something has been done,” Kelly said.
The case was handed over to the Michigan Attorney General after the Houghton County Prosecutor recused himself.
TV5 reached out to Matthew Smith's attorney who said he and Smith had no comment. Later Friday, Smith sent this statement to TV5 about the allegation.
“This political smear campaign and false accusations of threats have gone on for far too long. The allegation is threatening this lady and that never happened. My accuser has a history of false claims, including accusing her own co-worker of attempting to run her over with a car around the same time she wrongfully accused me last year. Her own co-worker filed a defamation lawsuit against her. This charge is merely an allegation. I am confident the justice system will see this for what it is: Politics. The good ol’ boys will not silence me, I will not back down, and the truth will prevail.”
Smith was a former TV5 freelance correspondent.
