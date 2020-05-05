Voting took place in roughly 50 communities across the state on Tuesday, May 5.
“My hope is always that we have every ballot turned in. I want every voter to vote,” Genesee County Clerk John Gleason said.
Four school districts in Genesee County had millages on the May 5 ballot – Clio, Mt. Morris, Grand Blanc, and Bentley.
Gleason said May elections don’t typically see a big voter turnout, even without a pandemic. But he thinks participation may be up this year.
“I would think that they would be higher than the typical May election because the Secretary of State made arrangements for everybody to get and [absentee ballot] application,” Gleason said.
Gleason said an absentee voter application was sent out to every registered voter in Genesee County. If you mailed in your ballot, you don’t have to do anything. If you did not mail it in, you must drop it off to your clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on May 5.
“There were many opportunities this cycle to vote that weren’t available in years past. There were resources actually to encourage and incentivize voters to do that when they had that AB application mailed to their residence that gave them a significant amount of information that this millage was being voted on today,” Gleason said.
Gleason said he believes absentee voting will become the new norm in upcoming elections as well.
“I hope so. I think it’s the most accessible. It’s certainly the most convenient for the aging and the special need voters. And I think it’s a good reminder that you need to vote,” Gleason said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.