Michigan is less than 24 hours away from the Primary Election.
Genesee County Clerk John Gleason is encouraging everyone to get out and vote safely and cautiously during the pandemic.
“It’s just critical that you act like a responsible adult,” Gleason said. “Respect the workers and wear some rubber gloves; and I’d bring my own writing instrument. Bring in your own ink pen from home.”
Safety guidelines have been an issue at all precincts in the state for voters heading to the polls.
While the voting booths will look almost identical to any other election, this year they will be protecting poll workers with shields. Polling locations were provided with personal protection equipment, hand sanitizer, and face shields.
Grand Blanc Township Clerk Cathy Lane requests that voters show up to the polls wearing a mask.
“We’re asking for social distancing as well. So we’re hoping that everybody will be very cooperative tomorrow,” Lane said.
Lane said all the polling locations will be open.
More people chose to vote absentee. Lane said there were over 9,000 ballots sent out and about two-thirds of them returned.
Gleason said absentee voting will help more people vote during the pandemic.
“The mail though is working. The ability to mail in your vote is flat out working,” Gleason said.
If you are planning to vote in person, the polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.
