The Cleveland Clinic is sending healthcare workers to Michigan to assist in the COVID-19 outbreak.
The state of Michigan had more than 21,000 cases of COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, with more than 1,000 deaths contributed to the virus.
"Cleveland Clinic is supportive of providing caregivers to help during this time and we remain well-staffed to handle any anticipated surge in the states where we have hospitals. The decision to serve is completely voluntary for our caregivers," the clinic said in a press release on its website on April 9.
Caregivers include critical care nurses, nurse practitioners, board-certified critical care and emergency medicine physicians, physician assistants, and CT and X-ray technicians.
Cleveland Clinic said if there is an increased surge need at one of its own locations they will bring their caregivers back to meet those needs.
The clinic also addressed the following concerns:
- Caregivers will continue to receive pay and benefits from Cleveland Clinic with no interruption.
- No vacation time will be charged to those who volunteer to assist.
- All clinicians will be covered by our medical malpractice insurance, as well as emergency immunity laws that have been enacted in both New York and Michigan. All housing, meals, transportation and laundering services will be provided and expenses will be reimbursed.
- The duration of the assignment will be based on staffing needs at Cleveland Clinic. Individuals are free to come home at any time.
- If a caregiver becomes sick, Cleveland Clinic will bring them home.
