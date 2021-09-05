A juicy honey crisp apple is a homegrown treat here in Michigan, and just one of many varieties produced by the state’s apple industry. But farmers wouldn’t be able to produce these treats without some helpers who create quite a buzz.
Honeybees! These flying, hive-building insects can be found on every continent on Earth except Antarctica. They’re foragers that live on a diet of pollen and plant nectar, which they use to make the honey that we love to put in our coffee or tea.
"The insect we're looking at right here are called European honeybees,” said Elly Maxwell.
Maxwell is an entomologist who teaches a beekeeping series at Dow Gardens, and oversees the hives of hard-working honeybees who live in Whiting Forest.
"In a honeybee hive, we have three kinds of bees. We have a lot of worker bees, and in a hive like this there's probably 25,000 or 30,000 worker bees,” Maxwell said.
Worker bees are all female, and they do just about everything in the hive from feeding the young to cleaning the hive and foraging for food! Armed with barbed stingers, they are also responsible for defending the hive. So, what about their male counterparts?
“Then we have hundreds or dozens of drones, which are the male bees,” Maxwell said.
Drones are identifiable by their larger size, but don’t expect to see them putting in much work.
“Not only are they lazy and not contribute much to the work around the hive but the male bees have no stingers,” Maxwell said.
But whether you’re a drone or a worker, there’s only one head honcho in the hive! That of course is the queen bee, and she calls all the shots.
“It's her pheromones that dictate whether they need more larvae, more brood, where they're going to be working, whether they're gearing up to swarm,” Maxwell said.
The queen puts her bees to work, but what does that work entail?
“Bees forage for four things. They forage for nectar to make honey. They forage for pollen to provide protein for their babies. They bring in tree sap to make the sticky propolis,” Maxwell said.
Propolis being a substance that both disinfects and seals the hive. All that foraging helps to grow and sustain the hive, but its benefits go beyond the lives of the bees themselves.
By foraging for the nectar in flowers, honeybees also pick up pollen and transfer it to other plants as they go.
“They're responsible for the apple crop that we're hopefully going to get on our trees this year,” Maxwell said.
Weather also has a major role in the lives of honeybees.
“When we have these very long days, they get very long workdays foraging in the fields, so it's prime time for making honey and the weather dictates a lot of that,” Maxwell said.
Like humans, honeybees are known to be a bit more irritable on hot days, and they aren’t big fans of heading out in less-than-ideal weather conditions.
“They don't like to fly when it's less than 50 degrees. They don't like to fly when it's windy and rainy and miserable out,” Maxwell said.
Travel and work aren’t the only aspects of hive life where weather plays a role. The queen’s ability to reproduce is also one where weather has a hand on the steering wheel.
“In February and March when we start to get longer days, we can look in a hive and see she is laying eggs,” Maxwell said.
Weather looms large in the lives and productivity of honeybees, and with that, so does the specter of climate change. A warming climate could make it too hot for honeybees to survive in certain regions, either killing them outright, or forcing them to move to milder regions.
At the end of the day, the honeybee population needs our help just as much as we need theirs.
“It takes many years to adapt to changes, so they really rely on the beekeeper to help them,” Maxwell said.
While the issues posed by climate change will of course be a larger scale issue and take time to address. One of simplest things you can do to protect our honeybee friends is to remember if you ever encounter a swarm, It is always important to call a bee keeper to have them safely relocated.
