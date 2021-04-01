An ongoing phase three clinical trial of Pfizer-Biontech's coronavirus vaccine is confirming the protection lasts at least six months after the second dose.
“This is great news that puts into numbers what we've been expecting. The Pfizer from the beginning and both MRNA vaccines, messenger RNA vaccines. So, Pfizer and Moderna have had really very robust responses in individuals who got the vaccine,” said Infectious Disease Specialist with Central Michigan University College of Medicine Nicholas Haddad.
The vaccine remains more than 91% effective against COVID-19 for six months. The vaccine appears to be fully effective against the South Africa variant, the dominant virus strain circulating, and the one researcher's fear has evolved to evade the vaccines.
While six months of protection is only a modest target, it is encouraging and longer than previously known. The study is continuing with future updates revealing more on how long and how strong the protection lasts.
“It's basically, the amount of immunity over time. Because of the high level of antibodies that those vaccines produce we do expect this will last and I would project more than six months, more likely a year or hopefully even more than that,” Haddad said.
The other good news is Pfizer-Biontech said their COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective and well tolerated in adolescents. A small trial of volunteers 12 to 15 brought those results.
The most common side effects are pain at the injection site, fatigue, and headache. For now, the vaccine only has emergency use authorization for people 16 and older.
