The Michigan Supreme Court says some counties in mid-Michigan and the northern Lower Peninsula are holding clinics to inform people about expunging criminal convictions.
There will be a clinic Friday at the Gratiot County court from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by similar events next week in Wexford, Kalkaska, Otsego and Crawford counties. Judges and lawyers will explain the process and can help people start applications.
Some convictions can be set aside under certain conditions. Someone can be eligible if five years have passed since the sentence was ordered or served. Traffic offenses, such as drunken driving, don't count, and there are other exceptions.
Prosecutors are given an opportunity to oppose an application for expungement. A judge also has discretion to approve or reject it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.