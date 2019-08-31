Former U.S. secretaries of state Hillary Clinton and Condoleezza Rice are among those scheduled to participate in a lecture series presented by University of Michigan's Weiser Diplomacy Center.
Rice and Clinton are set to visit the Ann Arbor school in October. The series launches Friday with Stephen Biegun, U.S. special representative for North Korea and a Michigan alumnus.
The series, which runs into November, also includes former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power and former national security adviser Stephen Hadley.
Organizers say the center aims to boost the university's role as a center for discussion on world affairs.
The center was founded last year with a $10 million gift from university alumni Ron and Eileen Weiser. Ron Weiser is the former U.S. Ambassador to Slovakia and chairs the university's Board of Regents.
