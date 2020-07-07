Clinton Township Police are asking for help finding a missing alligator.
Officers said a one-foot long alligator escaped from a home in the area, near 15 & Little Mack.
If you spot it, officials are asking that you DO NOT APPROACH, but contact animal control at 586-469-5115 or the police department.
