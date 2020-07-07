Missing alligator in Clinton Township
Source: Clinton Township Police Department

Clinton Township Police are asking for help finding a missing alligator.

Officers said a one-foot long alligator escaped from a home in the area, near 15 & Little Mack.

If you spot it, officials are asking that you DO NOT APPROACH, but contact animal control at 586-469-5115 or the police department.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.