The Clinton Township Police Chief died from COVID-19 complications.
The township announced Monday that Police Chief Fred Posavetz died at the age of 64.
Posavetz spent 41 years working in the Clinton Township Police Department. He joined the force in April 1980 and was promoted to chief in 2007.
“As Chief, Fred was always proud to promote and swear-in new police officers,” said Township Supervisor Bob Cannon. “At these events, he emphasized the positive qualities of each officer, then he acknowledged and thanked the families for attending and for what would be their child’s next 25-years of service to the community.”
Posavetz sons Eric and Ryan both joined the force in 2019.
He started the township's K-9 unit and trained the department's first K-9 officers.
He served as President of the Macomb County Chiefs Association and was a founding member of the Clinton Township Police Department Honor Guard. He was selected as Grand Marshal of the 16th Annual Gratiot Cruise in 2018.
"He had the heart of a lion, strong and courageous. We will miss him immensely, are appreciative of his lifelong dedication to the residents of Clinton Township, and extend our sincere condolences to his family,” Cannon said.
