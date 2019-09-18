Clio Area Schools is asking gun owners who live near a school building to limit their shooting to non-school hours.
The school district said at least of one its building went into lock-down because of gunshots in the area.
In one case, a neighbor was doing some target practice and in another, a resident was shooting a varmint that attacked their dog.
Clio Area Schools said its neighbors were in their legal rights to during those cases, but it’s hoping gun owners will consider recent events and the safety of students.
“At the same, in today’s climate and with the safety of our students as our number one priority, we are forced to lock-down the buildings when shots are heard as well as summon law enforcement,” Clio Area Schools wrote. “This not only interrupts the teaching process but also creates anxiety for students, staff, and parents.”
To eliminate future lock-down incidents, the school district is asking its neighbors to not fire their guns during school hours.
“Again, we support gun owner rights," the school district wrote. "We are just seeking your understanding and cooperation to limit any shooting near our schools to either before school, after school, or weekends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.