Clio Area Schools Superintendent Fletcher Spears III sent a letter to parents and guardians after learning about football parties and other gatherings happening.
He said those gatherings are not following health department protocols.
In the letter, Spears mentioned some dances that have been planned for this upcoming weekend.
"I respectfully request that parents/guardians refrain from permitting these types of activities when we are still in such a precarious situation. It is very possible that positive cases could result and be traced back to such activities - and the end result is that our school or schools could be closed," Spears said in the letter.
He said the district has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to prepare for in-person learning by purchasing safety equipment, cleaning supplies, and hiring additional personnel.
"In addition, our staff have spent thousands of hours preparing lessons and training to prepare for the challenges this year. It would be a tragedy if we had to send students home and/or close school because of a dance or a party," Spears said.
You can read the complete letter here.
