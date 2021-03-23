Clio City Hall and the Clio Police Department is closed due to COVID-19.
The city made the announcement on Monday, March 23.
"In response to a confirmed COVID-19 case, most city hall employees must quarantine for a minimum of 10 days from the date of exposure. We apologize for the inconvenience, but city hall is expected to be open the morning of Monday, March 29," the city said.
Payment of city utility bills may be placed in the drop-box in front of city hall, mailed, or made online. The city said there will not be any penalties for payments not received by March 29.
If you need a police officer, call 911.
