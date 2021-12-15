People across the country are answering the call for aid after more than 30 tornadoes tore through eight states over the weekend.

A local couple is filling a tractor trailer to help those impacted in Kentucky.

“Well, when I seen the storm, we said we gotta do something,” said Michael Catalano, Clio resident.

Michael and his wife Sandy have been collecting necessities to take to Kentucky. Every time they fill a pallet, they shrink wrap it and push it into a 53-foot tractor trailer.

“Beauty and stuff. She’s got it. It looks like diapers all on another cart. We’ve got cleaning supplies,” Catalano said.

The truck, located at Fiv1 Athletics in Clio, still needs more supplies before it makes its journey.

“What they need is cleaning supplies, feminine hygiene stuff, toothpaste, the whole works,” Catalano said.

Canned and baby food are helpful too.

Catalano said the support from the community has been incredible.

“You know the people are great. When things happen, people seem to come through on that. I think it’s a blessing from God. I really do,” Catalano said.

Catalano mentioned his efforts to a man at a Conlee gas station in Clio.

“He brought me inside and he gave me, I think it was $600 for fuel. And that was excellent. And then he told me he was the owner. I didn’t know,” Catalano said.

Catalano is working with the non-profit Disaster Relief at Work (DRAW).

“I know that if this happened to our, our state or us, I know that I would want help. And we’re all one big family when it comes down to it if we realize it. We’re all neighbors no matter how far away,” Catalano said.

No matter how many supplies they get, Catalano is headed to Kentucky at 7 a.m. on Thursday to get the aid there as soon as possible.