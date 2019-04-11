A Mid-Michigan baseball team need help to get new equipment after someone broke into a building and stole their old equipment.
Clio High School’s baseball equipment was stolen, and the team is left to replace the stolen items.
“It’s sad and you got to wonder who would do it,” Karen Weaver, team grandparent said. “They were basically violated.”
Weaver’s grandson is on the varsity team, she said backpacks, cleats, batting, and catching gloves were stolen along with other items.
The school is not insured for any of the stolen items which leave parents and students to replace them.
“The equipment shed was broken into and roughly $1,800 worth of the boys’ equipment was stolen,” Weaver said.
Police are looking into who did it. Weaver said she wants to know why they did it.
“There’s no reason or rhyme for baseball equipment. Who’s going to want someone’s used cleats or baseball gloves,” Weaver said.
One of the parents started a GoFundMe page to help raise money to replace the stolen equipment. In the meantime, the boys must rely on old equipment.
Weaver is confident the thieves will eventually be caught.
“Karma, she will get you. There’s certain items that were stolen that are very identifiable and karma will get you.”
If you would like to donate to their GoFundMe page, click here.
