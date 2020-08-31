A Clio man was arrested for unlawful imprisonment, assault with a dangerous weapon, and domestic after assaulting his ex-girlfriend earlier in the month.
On Friday, Aug. 7, a trooper from Michigan State Police Gaylord Post was dispatched to a report of a man shouting at a woman at Waters EZ-Mart.
MSP said the man fled the scene before troopers got there.
According to MSP, the victim told them Jerry Robert Smith, 49, of Clio assaulted her against her will in her home. She said Smith was her ex-boyfriend.
MSP said the victim came to her house the day before and was friendly before demanding money and assaulting her. She said when she attempted to leave Smith prevented her from doing so.
The victim said Smith threatened her with a knife.
According to MSP, the victim fled the following morning when Smith left to get cigarettes.
MSP said the victim went into the EZ-mart believing that Smith would not harm her in public. He was at the store when she arrived and attempted to open the door of her vehicle.
MSP said he fled when he learned that police were called to the scene.
The Ostego County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a warrant and Smith was arrested by troopers from the West Branch Post.
Smith was transported back to Ostego County and was arraigned on August 21, 2020.
Smith is being charged with one count of unlawful imprisonment, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of domestic violence.
