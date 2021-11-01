A man from Clio is facing up to life in prison for multiple criminal sexual assault charges involving an underage victim.
John Digiacomo, 58, is charged in two counties in connection with assaults that happened in 2014 and 2015, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.
On Oct. 29, Digiacomo was arraigned in Genesee County and given a $200,000 bond. His arraignment in Tuscola County will be on Nov. 4.
Digiacomo’s co-defendant, Patrick Maule, a 39-year-old man from Alger, pleaded guilty in Genesee County to two counts of third-degree CSC, punishable by 15 years in prison, and one count of fourth-degree CSC, punishable by two years and/or $500 fine.
In Tuscola County, Maule pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree CSC, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of felony firearm.
Both men are charged for victimizing a teen starting when she was 14 years old and continuing until she was 15, the Attorney General’s office said. When the victim tried to cut ties with the men, as the AG’s office states, Digiacomo threatened to kill her and her family. In Michigan, anyone under the age of 16 cannot legally consent to sexual activity.
“This case is an example of the commitment my office maintains to securing accountability for those who long felt silenced,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Survivors of sexual assault deserve to see their abusers brought to justice, even if the assault happened years ago."
Digiacomo is due back in court for a probable cause conference in Genesee County on Nov. 10. Maule will be sentenced in Tuscola County on Dec. 7, then he’ll be sentenced in Genesee County on Dec. 10.
