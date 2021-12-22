A man from Clio is heading to trial for multiple sexual assaults involving an underage victim, beginning when she was 14-years-old, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
John Digiacomo, 58, has been charged in two different counties in connection with the assaults that happened in 2014 and 2015.
During a preliminary examination before Judge William H. Crawford II in Genesee County, two additional charges were added including first-degree CSC and third-degree CSC. Crawford sent all 12 counts against Digiacomo to trial on Dec. 21.
In Tuscola County, Judge Jason E. Bitzer sent the case to trial in circuit court with three counts of felony firearm added. The next dates for Digiacomo have not been set yet.
Maule was also sentenced to the lifetime sex offender registration. His sentencing in Genesee County is set for Jan. 7.
“Survivors of sexual assault deserve to see their abusers brought to justice, even if the assault happened years ago,” Nessel said. “My office remains committed to securing accountability against perpetrators.”
Both men are accused of victimizing a teen for nearly a year shortly after her 14th birthday, the Attorney General’s office said. When she tried to cut ties with the two men, Digiacomo threatened to kill her and her family, according to Nessel’s office.
