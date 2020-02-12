A private plane made an emergency upside-down landing at a Kalamazoo airport after experiencing issues with his landing gear when attempting to land in Flint and Clio.
According to Pam Corfman, Director of Marketing, Public Relations and Air Service Development for Flint Bishop Airport, the pilot, flying a Bonanza four-seater plane, made a call out to the airport radio that his landing gear would not come down.
After that attempt, the pilot decided to attempt to land on his private landing strip next to his home in Clio. The pilot was flying too low to be picked up by Flint Bishop’s tower so they were unable to hear any radio calls from this attempt.
After the land in Clio was unsuccessful, he determined he would attempt to land the plane at a Kalamazoo airport, according to Corfman.
According to Craig Williams, Airport Director at Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport, the pilot made the decision to land in Kalamazoo because the maintenance company that handles his aircraft is located there.
The pilot landed the plane gear-up and skidded down the runway for over 100 feet, according to Williams.
No fire was reported in the incident.
The runway was closed for approximately 90 minutes.
Williams says the pilot suffered no injuries.
