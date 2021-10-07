Clio Police Chief Jamie Zecman submitted her two weeks’ notice to the city administrator and her last day with the police department will be Oct. 14.
In Zecman’s resignation letter it said Det. Sgt. Cindy Herfert, Clio’s only detective sergeant, is planning to leave the department as well.
“My original goal was to gain professional development and chief experience in Clio, and work for two to three years. I’m now at two years of service in Clio, and it’s time to pursue a better opportunity in the law enforcement profession,” Zecman said in her resignation letter. “Both D/Sgt. Herfert and I are leaving in good standing. Our resignations have nothing to do with the false sexual assault allegations by the anti-police citizens who reside in Clio. The accusations have zero merit and are lies by people with an alternative agenda.”
The Clio police chief position is posted on the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards’ website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.