Clio Area Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 14, and will require masks for staff and students starting on Jan. 18 after 750 students were not in class because of COVID-19 cases.
In a letter to parents, the superintendent said Clio schools have 155 confirmed cases and 621 probable COVID-19 cases.
The mask requirement will be in effect until Friday, Jan. 28 and will be evaluated at that time if it will continue further.
With the new isolation period, students who tested positive on or before Jan. 12 can return to school on Jan. 18 if they are not experiencing any symptoms.
