COVID-19 cases continue to remain high across Michigan.
That is causing growing concern for the Clio Area Schools superintendent as large groups of students gather outside of school.
“My rationale for putting this out to parents is just to respectfully request we refrain from these kinds of activities right now,” Clio Area Schools Superintendent Fletcher Spears III said.
Spears sent a letter to parents Wednesday afternoon after learning about football parties and other gatherings happening around town.
He said those gatherings are not following health department protocols and could have serious ramifications.
“We had our first positive case at Clio High School today. We had 19 students that had to go home, as well as one teacher. So 20 people went home today because of one COVID case,” Spears said.
So far this school year, Spears said they have had a total of three cases in the district.
Students have to be symptom free for at least five to six days before being able to come back to school.
He said parties and dances are especially worrisome because people are more likely not to social distance or wear a mask.
“I’m not trying to fearmonger. I’m not trying to shame anybody. It’s just the facts. It just is what it is. If it gets into the building, we could potentially have issues,” Spears said.
Spears said school staff have spent thousands of hours preparing lessons and training to prepare for the challenges of this school year. He said it would be a tragedy if they had to send students home or close school because of a dance or party.
He said this weekend, there are rumors of a football dance going on and wants parents and students to consider the dangers.
“I certainly understand the frustration of the parents. And I understand the frustrations of the students, especially the seniors. We know that this is their last year. What would be worse is to have a dance and our building gets shut down for a couple weeks or longer. That would be way worse,” Spears said.
Spears said the repercussions of not following state guidelines to prevent COVID-19 can have serious consequences. He said last school year, six students could not walk for graduation after being exposed to COVID-19 after attending a party.
