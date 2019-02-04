Clio High School administrators did something special for students and staff for their first day back in class after a week off due to the weather.
Lisa Taylor, principal at Clio High School, said she and the staff at the school really wanted the students to receive a warm welcome back.
“Welcome the students back by putting up decorations and just putting up posters that let them know how much we missed them,” Taylor said. “It was a ton of fun, we had staff members, we had their kids here, we talked about the sub-zero temps didn’t freeze our hearts, uh just we miss you, we love you, and we’re excited to have you back.”
Taylor said with about a dozen volunteers, they took to the walls, doors, and lockers to boost that Mustang pride and it didn’t go unnoticed.
“It made me happy to see all the posters and it was really positive, it really brought pride,” Sarah Falardeau, a sophomore and class president at the high school said.
Falardeau said all positive acts should be celebrated.
“I was really glad we could come back in a positive way as opposed to coming back down in the dumps and stuff, we saw signs saying, ‘it starts with us’ and like GO CLIO and stuff and it really bought the cool vibes to everyone,” Falardeau said.
