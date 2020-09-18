Students and staff at Clio Area Schools are adjusting to the new normal after the district resumed in-person learning.
“Our students and staff really wanted to get back to school,” Superintendent Fletcher Spears said.
Spears said things are going well after nine days into the school year.
Despite challenges a worldwide pandemic poses to education, his school made the choice to offer students in person and virtual learning.
“In terms of our face-to-face, it’s as normal as it can be. Other than one-way signs and stripes down the middle of the road and social distancing and so forth,” Spears said.
Spears has put in a variety of ways to protect students and staff from COVID-19. That includes one-way signs on hallway floors, “keep moving” signs, and shorter hall passes.
The students are adjusting.
“It was kind of different like the first day and having to walk on one side of the hallway. And not having as long of pass times, but other than that it was very normal,” said Gavin Lehr, Clio High School student.
The pandemic is helping some students learn how to build.
Lehr put together social distancing picnic tables in shop class on Friday so students can enjoy breaks and get some fresh air safely.
Kevin Ayre, the assistant principal at Clio High School, said no matter where students are, there is some sort of social distancing protocol in place.
“In our cafeteria, as we have Xs marked on seats, so students are sitting not right across from each other. We are using our auxiliary gym as well as our cafeteria for lunch time,” Ayre said.
He added they also have desk shields to enhance protection and strict seating charts that will help with contact tracing in case anyone gets sick.
“Inside of the classrooms, obviously, we are following all the protocol and having everything cleaned. Hand sanitizer wipes. Beyond that, we’re just trying to keep everything as normal ass possible and balance what we have going on,” Ayre said.
So far, Spears said there has not been any cases of COVID-19 in the school. He is happy to have students back and focusing on learning.
“We love having the kids back. I can’t tell you how wonderful they are. Wearing your mask, doing everything that we ask them to do,” Spears said.
