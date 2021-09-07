The battle to mask up in Genesee County continues as one school district’s superintendent told parents in a letter over the weekend he tried to get the mask mandate lifted.
Despite more people pushing back against the Genesee County Health Department’s masking order in schools, the county stands by its mandate as the COVID-19 transmission rate remains high.
"I thought it was important for parents to know where we stood,” Clio Area Schools Superintendent Fletcher Spears said.
He said his school is dedicated to providing a safe learning environment for all students. But he believes the Genesee County Health Department’s student mask mandate goes too far, even letting parents know over the weekend the district tried to get it lifted.
"I certainly would have preferred if you want to district by district," Spears said.
In August, Clio Area Schools Board of Education voted 5-1 to ask the health department to rescind its kindergarten through sixth grade mask mandate order, which was declined. Since then, the mandate now includes all grades, kindergarten through 12th grade, which Spears said upset a lot of parents in his district.
"Well, we might not like the order. It is a lawful order, and we are bound to abide by lawful orders," Spears said.
Spears believes his district has a lower case count and that they as a district shouldn't be lumped in with areas that have a higher transmission rate.
"There are too many cases and there’s too much in county transmission,” said Kayleigh Blaney, deputy health officer for the Genesee County Health Department. "We also know that the amount of cases run in different communities are different. So in some communities, we don’t get a very accurate read on percent positivity because so few tests are being run."
Spears said navigating through different orders and covid contact tracing has impacted his administration and resources, and he hopes things can go back to normal soon.
"It’s too bad because our job is to educate and getting involved with all this other outside influence is not good," Spears said.
The school mask mandate remains in effect until the health department confirms the risk of COVID-19 infections for residents has decreased substantially.
