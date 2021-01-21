The oldest teen in a group accused of the deadly I-75 rock-throwing incident has been released from prison on parole.
Anger is the oldest of the five teens charged in the I-75 Clio rock-throwing case that killed 32-year-old Kenneth White in 2017.
He was charged as an adult and is accused of throwing the rock at killed White.
The four other teens in this case are awaiting their sentences.
