One of the teens accused in the 2017 fatal rock-throwing incident in Clio will be released on parole this week.
“Kyle Anger is out and I’m sure he didn’t get the assistance that the juvenile system would have provided,” said Mike Manley, attorney.
Anger, the oldest of five boys charged with the deadly I-75 Clio rock-throwing case, will be released on parole this week, according to sources from Manley.
Anger was convicted of throwing the rock that killed 32-year-old Kenneth White in 2017. The other teens charged in the case – Mark Sekelsky, Mikadyn Payne, Trevor Gray, and Alexzander Miller – are still waiting for their sentences. Three of them are still in jail.
Manley represents Payne. He said he is waiting on a court of appeals decision as to whether the rest of the teens can be sentenced as juveniles. They were all originally going to be sentenced as adults.
Manley doesn’t believe prison is the answer.
“Because the whole statute is what is the best sentence for a child and what is the best sentence for the community. An argument was if you send a child in their formidable years to learn their habits in a state prison, they don’t come back better,” Manley said.
Manley said they have been waiting for a decision since October. He said the juvenile system would be the better option for the teens because it provides resources to help them reform. He doesn’t believe prison provides the best help for people that will reenter society.
Manley said he is hopeful the decision will be made soon.
“These kids are worth saving. And I’m going to do everything in my power to save them and make them viable, productive members of society,” Manley said.
Anger will be a convicted murderer for the rest of his life. If the rest of the accused rock throwers are charged as juveniles, those sentences will not carry the same felony penalties.
