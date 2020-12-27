The Walmart in Clio is closing temporarily for a deep cleaning.
The store announced on Facebook they would be closing at 2 p.m. on Sunday and reopening at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
They are using the time to deep clean the store and restock shelves.
The pharmacy will remain open their regular hours for curbside and drive-though picks ups.
You can call (810) 564-4278 to schedule a pharmacy pickup.
