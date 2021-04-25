Mid-Michigan youth are taking to the field after the pandemic canceled their season last year.
The organization behind the flag football league flag football is making an impact.
“The kids are super excited, and the parents are all glad to see the kids outside and not trapped in the house,” said Dan Graham, President of Clio Youth Football Association.
Kids are flooding the field at the Clio Youth Sports Complex for flag football. It's a luxury they didn't have last year after the season was cancelled due to the pandemic.
“So far we've got 100 kids that have signed up for the program,” Graham said.
Graham said the sport is no contact so its classified as low risk and masks aren't mandatory but it’s up to the families. He's happy to be reunited with the love of the game.
“I had one of the five year olds on my team look at me straight in the face and say "Man I love this game" and I said you know what buddy I do too!” Grahm said.
Heather Rinks has a 10-year-old son on the team.
“Its wonderful something for the kids to look forward to they get excited,” Rinks said.
Three of Breston Bonesteel kids came out to play today.
“My oldest is 11 that's in this and then I have my middle child he's nine years old and my youngest is five,” Bonesteel said.
He is grateful for the return of the program and hopes it'll keep his kids active.
