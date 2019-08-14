IMAGE: Cloe Cuyler
Source: Clare County Central Dispatch

Cloe Cuyler, 13, was located and officials report that she's safe. 

The Clare County Sheriff's Department was seeking help locating a missing teen.

Cloe Cuyler, 13, took off from the Harrison area about noon on Tuesday, Aug. 13, according to Clare County Central Dispatch.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.