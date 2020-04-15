Due to the coronavirus, the streets of downtown Flint may be empty but the kitchen, at Blackstone’s restaurant is anything but.
“Today, we’re pumping out roughly 180 of them,” said owner Jerrid Heidel.
He’s busy cooking up over 800 meals a week, to give to front line workers at Hurley and McLaren hospitals.
“Today, we’re doing our signature smokehouse and cheese, and it just varies we just try to give them a nice hearty meal that they can grab and go,” he said.
And Heidel’s doing all of this, without even being open, along with help from his head chef, who had to be laid off.
“We just recently obtained this place, so we’ve already been running on a very lean budget,” Heidel said. “So, it’s a little nerve-wracking but this is a good way to stay positive and keep in motion.”
It’ to show his love and support for the people who have to encounter this virus every day.
And Heidel says he wants to eventually reach his goal of making over 1,000 meals a week but needs the community's help to do so.
“We started a go fund me, we’re matching every box that is donated,” he said. We’ve raised just over $8,000 so far. So, right now we are funded enough with our match to get through enough meals to get all the way to next week as well.”
