Closing arguments have concluded in the trial of a former medical school dean who had oversight of now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar at Michigan State University.
William Strampel is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office - both felonies - and misdemeanor willful neglect of duty. He's accused of sexually harassing female students and failing to ensure Nassar was following patient restrictions ordered in 2014.
Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark said Tuesday that Strampel had "complete indifference" to overseeing Nassar and corruptly used sexual innuendo with students.
Defense attorney John Dakmak said using inappropriate language is not a crime. He said a host people had oversight of Nassar.
Hundreds of girls and women say Nassar molested them when he was a physician.
