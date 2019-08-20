A verdict could be delivered soon in the case against former Michigan State University basketball star Mateen cleaves.
Cleaves is accused of assaulting a woman in 2015 at a Mundy Township motel.
Closing arguments wrapped up on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Cleaves is charged with criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, and unlawful imprisonment.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
