Many in Saginaw are surprised to learn another business is closing it's doors, but this time it is their local grocery store.
"It's convenient for a lot of people," said Saginaw resident Roberta McGowan, "and I come here, but they're closing - so what are we gonna do?"
McGowan takes her last walk down the aisle of Food Depot in Saginaw, yet another grocery store in the city, soon to close its doors.
"It's the closest one to me," said McGowan, for her and many others.
The city doesn't have many fully operating grocery stores, and Food Depot is one of the last.
Roberta says she still drives and can make her way to other larger stores like Kroger and Meijer in the surrounding townships, but she worries about those without transportation.
"We'll have to find some way, maybe we can carpool or something to help those people who don't have transportation," she said.
Ruben Billarean says he's worked at the store for seven years, and he's sad to see it go down hill.
"Just out of business, lack of business, lack of patronism."
He says things were good when the store remodeled and reopened in September of 2012, but the last several months have been tough.
"I feel a lot of it had to do with that government shut down because people got their food stamps, like two months in advance and went crazy with them and spent them, so no one was coming here for two months spending them. That's our bread and butter," said Billarean.
Billarean knows he's in for a job change, but he too, is mostly concerned with the people who won't have access to a grocery store in the city.
"I'll find another job. I'm more worried about the community and where they're gonna shop. People don't have cars or transportation to come here. Most people walk here. Now how are they gonna get to Walmart or Meijer or wherever they have to go now?"
The shelves in the store are pretty bare, and store management says they're going to continue selling items until they have to close their doors for good. TV5 is told that will be within the next week or so. Stay with TV5 for details on the final date.
