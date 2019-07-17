The Bay County Health Department lifted the closure notice for two local beaches.
South Linwood Beach and Brissette Beach on the Saginaw Bay were closed on Wednesday, July 17 due to high levels of bacteria.
When bacteria levels are higher than the State of Michigan’s water quality standards the health department is forced to close the beach for full body contact.
The closure notice was lifted on Thursday, July 18 after the recent water samples met the state's quality standard.
