Slick roads caused multiple accidents Tuesday morning.
Shiawassee County Central Dispatch reported a closure on eastbound I-69 due to a crash involving a semi truck.
The roadway was shut down between Laingsburg and Perry in the crash that appeared to involve a semi-truck and another vehicle.
Genesee County Central Dispatch reported crashes and dangerous road conditions this morning on northbound and southbound US-23 near Fenton, including semi trucks blocking parts of the roadway.
In Midland County, Eastbound US-10 was closed from Eastman Avenue to Waldo Avenue due to a crash, but has since re-opened.
In Lapeer County, NB and SB M-53 (Van Dyke Road) between Tubspring Road and Dryden Road was closed due to a crash, but has since re-opened.
Tuscola County is reporting that M-81 near Dixon, which was closed due to an accident, has re-opened.
