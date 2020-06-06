It was an afternoon full of giving as volunteers from multiple organizations teamed up with the Open Door to celebrate Midland County and give back in a big donation drive.
“We decided to do a bigger event now that some of the restrictions have been lifted so we’ve had a whole crew of volunteers here setting up today, hauling everything out of the basement outside here and just the ability to welcome everyone in their community,” said Renee Pettinger, Director of Open Door.
Open Door is a homeless shelter offering shelter, meals and personal necessities. Pettinger says they typically have a clothing drive once a month, but with the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the recent flooding, she said they’re hosting the giveaway complete with a barbecue.
“We’ve got a fun way of doing that,” said Pettinger. “We’ve got a Sanford hot dog, a Midland hot dog and an Edenville hot dog just really trying to brighten up this time, so if anyone has a need, we encourage them to come on out. We have mens, womens and infant clothing. We also have a lot of toiletries and toilet paper so a lot of different things are available.
She says the Open Door is also looking for volunteers to help out the next few weeks.
“We are utilizing the United Way’s volunteer portal on their website,” said Pettinger. “You can sign up to help with our soup kitchen whether it’s prep or serving and on top of that, we’ve partnered with some local churches. So, for the next couple of weeks, we’re feeding breakfast and lunch to this displaced by the floods staying in hotels. So, if someone is interesting in helping us with that, it’s neighbortoneighbor@midlandopendoor.org.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.