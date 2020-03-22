The Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD) announced the first positive case of COVID-19 in Roscommon County.
On Saturday, March 21, CMHD announced two positive cases, one in Clare County and the other in Gladwin County.
“We will continue to see more and more confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 in our area,” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, Medical Director for CMDHD, “Just 12 days ago, the first case of COVID-19 in Michigan was identified and as of 2 p.m. on March 22, a total of 1,035 cases have been confirmed in our state. Continuing to practice proven control measures such as hand washing, avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth, avoiding close contact with others, staying home if feeling sick, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily, are extremely important to slow the spread of this illness.”
“It is also important to practice social distancing, keep at least six feet between yourself and others,” said Health Officer for Central Michigan District Health Department Steve Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.