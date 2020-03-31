The Central Michigan District Health Department in collaboration with the Northern Michigan Public Health Alliance (NMPHA) issued an advisory to protect the health of the public in the 31-county NMPHA region.
According to the advisory, central and northern Michigan counties are seeing an influx of individuals who are seeking shelter from areas with significant COVID-19 community spread or returning from travel outside of the counties.
The departments said they understand the desire to seek shelter in communities with fewer COVID-19 cases, it potentially poses an unnecessary risk to all residents in central or northern Michigan.
If you choose to travel to your seasonal home or return home from travel, CMDHD and NMPHA are advising that you abide by the following guidelines:
- If you are sick, stay at home and do not leave your residence.
- If you have symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, contact your healthcare provider for assistance.
- All individuals traveling to seasonal homes or returning home from areas with community spread should self-quarantine for 14-days upon arrival to your destination.
- Following the 14-day self-quarantine period, please obey the Governor’s “Stay at Home” order and do not go out unless necessary.
- All residents, whether full time or seasonal, should adhere to the Governor’s Stay at Home order and only venture out to obtain essential supplies and services when absolutely necessary. If you do need to go out, please adhere to social distancing protocols and limit the number of people going out for supplies or services.
According to CMDHD and NMPHA, following these guidelines will lower the risk of spreading COVID-19. It protects everyone who lives, works, and plays in beautiful central and northern Michigan.
