The Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD) announced the first positive case of COVID-19 in Isabella County.
On Sunday, March 22, CMHD announced three positive cases, one in Clare County, one in Gladwin County, and the other in Roscommon County.
This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Isabella County.
So far, the state of Michigan has confirmed over 1,300 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths.
Isabella County has been seeing people with covid-19. They are using other labs who then have to report to the CDC. But, not all people that are being treated or quarantined are being tested due to lack of tests and supplies. Several family members are concerned with the situation at the jail. The sanitation that is being used will NOT ward off infection of inmates and employees. Over 50% of the "sanitizer" they are using is water. Some have said it is 90/10. The current inmate count is 122. Not including staff. The inmates have been given 1/2 a bar of soap. There are medically high risk people lodged inside that are being put at risk. Officers have been told to issue tickets to appear for anyone breaking the law that is considered misdemeanors or officers discretion. With the new orders from the governor, people have begun to panic. When will they begin to cause large disruptions and the jail will be swarmed with possibly infected people? New intakes are not being screened. The temperatures of current inmates are not being checked. If they don't receive daily medications, they don't even see a nurse. We are worried that staff are not being checked either. Isabella County are handing out possible death sentences for inmates lodged in petty offenses (failure to appear, probation violations, driving without insurance/license ect...) Isn't cruel and unusual punishment against the law?
