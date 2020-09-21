As COVID-19 continues running its course through Michigan, racking up over 200 cases at Central Michigan University alone, CMU is adopting another method of testing.
"It's an added layer of security and safety to early monitor any increase in cases if they were to happen on campus,” said Doctor George Kikano.
It's called surveillance testing, and it starts Tuesday.
But to be tested, you cannot have any COVID-19 symptoms.
"We're taking a sample of volunteers,” Kikano said. “These are asymptomatic, non-high-risk individuals, from faculty, staff or students, that will volunteer to have a swab done."
The swabs collected go through 'pooled testing,' where multiple samples are combined, tested, and only retested separately if the 'pool' is positive.
If a sample is positive, they may have to isolate themselves, or complete additional testing.
So how prevalent is COVID-19 among asymptomatic individuals in this community?
“We will be following up on a weekly basis to look at the trends up and down,” he said. “Obviously if a trend is down that's great news. If the trend is up it will allow us to look at what's happening on our campus before an outbreak or an increase in cases happens."
CMU isn't the first, or only university to use surveillance testing.
In state, the University of Michigan, Northern Michigan University, and Hope College have all been surveillance testing this semester.
CMU's goal is to test 5 percent of the campus over the course of the next four weeks.
