Central Michigan University added a film school session to their annual International Film Fest on Feb. 8.
The day-long workshop offered workshops for teens about writing, screenplay, digital animation and using a cell phone to make a movie.
Several schools from the region sent students to participate in the workshop.
This is the university's seventeenth year hosting a film fest.
