Central Michigan University introduced their new men’s basketball head coach, former University of Kentucky assistant, Tony Barbee.
“Nobody has higher expectations for this program than me. My philosophy's always been based on one thing. Winning in March. We’re going to build a championship level program and play an exciting style that will be fun for the players and the fans,” Barbee said.
CMU Athletic Director Amy Folan said Barbee is an elite recruiter with a strong coaching resume. He spent the last seven seasons working at Kentucky, with previous stops at Auburn and Texas-El Paso.
In 2010, Barbee was the Conference USA coach of the year and led UTEP to the NCAA Tournament.
“From his recent stint at Kentucky with Coach Calipari, he knows how to build a successful program in an everchanging landscape. He’s a tremendous teacher especially on defense and in critical game situations. And we know he will bring all that here to us at CMU and more,” Folan said.
Barbee will take over a Central program that finished second to last in the MAC last season, with an overall record of 7-16. CMU has won only three MAC titles in the prior two decades.
Their last NCAA tournament appearance was 18 years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.