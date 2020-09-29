Central Michigan University announced its 2021 spring semester schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
The first week of classes will begin Jan. 11 and will be fully online.
Courses will shift to meet in person, online, or in a hybrid format beginning the week of Jan. 18.
Additionally, the university eliminated the weeklong spring break. Instead, five "wellness days" of no classes will be added to the calendar over the course of the semester, the university said.
"The intent is to provide time away from normal class day experiences as well as to reduce widespread travel and the accompanying risk of exposure and spread of COVID-1," CMU said.
The spring semester ends with exams May 3 to 7.
"COVID-19 will still be with us next year," said Mary C. Schutten, executive vice president and provost. "CMU needs to continue being proactive to maintain our success in slowing its spread."
Schutten said decisions about the spring calendar were determined based on input from student groups, faculty leadership, the university's Emergency Management Team, President Bob Davies, and the president's cabinet.
"Our plans for spring align with our top goals during this pandemic: Keep CMU safe and healthy, open and operational, and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.