Central Michigan University is apologizing for a message that was sent out, leading students to believe they received a full-ride scholarship.
“CMU sincerely regrets this mistake and understands the disappointment and anger these students and their families must be feeling,” the university stated.
While testing a new messaging technology during the weekend, CMU staff inadvertently posted a message about the prestigious Centralis Scholar Award, CMU said.
That message was seen by students who were logged into the university’s system at that time. The message appeared to indicate the student had received the Centralis Scholarship, when in fact they had not.
The university’s executive director of admissions contacted the families of students who were identified as being in the portal during testing on Sunday to apologize for this miscommunication.
