Central Michigan University is pumping big money into projects designed to modernize its campus.
The board of trustees approved a $13 million plan on Thursday, Dec. 6, to renovate several residence halls in 2019.
CMU plans to modernize the North Residence Hall Complex, make improvements to the South Residence Hall Complex and the East Residence Hall Complex, and demolish Barnes Hall.
Barnes Hall has been open since 1951. It is the only residence hall at CMU with community bathrooms.
Barrie Wilkes, vice president for finance and administrative services, said the project "is focused on supporting the success of our students."
The plan is phase one of a three phase, $76 million infrastructure improvement project.
In 2020 and 2021, the university plans to modernize two campus dining halls, build a North Campus Wellness Center, create a new green space between Sweeney and Thorpe halls, and install a new parking lot south of Broomfield Road. CMU will also demolish and replace Northwest Apartments and Kewadin Village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.