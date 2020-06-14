Central Michigan’s Zavier Warren is now a professional baseball player.
The junior infielder was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the third round of the MLB Draft.
“It was really just exciting for me to be selected, especially in this year,” said Warren.
Warren set a school record for doubles and walks in 2019. He played shortstop and catcher at CMU and third base in the Cape Cod League.
He says playing all those positions helped him get drafted.
“That’s part of the versatility and they value in that is I can all around the field,” said Warren. “I was told that they’re not pigeonholing me as a catcher. They said they want to try it out and see where I’m at.”
Baseball teams aren’t playing due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the draft was condensed from 40 rounds to five so that teams could save money. That makes Warren’s selection even more remarkable.
He’s one of only 160 players to be taken.
