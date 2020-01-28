A Central Michigan University basketball game has been postponed because of the possibility of the coronavirus.
CMU men’s basketball was slated to play Miami University (Ohio) Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
A Miami student recently showed very mild symptoms consistent with coronavirus.
According to CMU Athletics, the student’s recent travel history met criteria for concern. The student is being tested for possible infection.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes is always a top priority and, out of abundance of caution, it was decided to cancel tonight's men's basketball game," said Michael Alford Director of Athletics.
A makeup game hasn’t been scheduled yet.
