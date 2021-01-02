Central Michigan University will begin its spring semester online before transitioning to in-person classes.
CMU announced when students start classes again on January 11, the first week will be fully online.
Starting January 18, classes will transition to in-person, stay in remote learning or continue a HyFlex format.
CMU has also decided to cancel the weeklong Spring Break this semester and is giving students and staff 5 "Wellness Days" off through out the semester instead.
They have also moved the "Gentle Thursday and Friday," the two days off students would normally get before exams, and placed them through the semester.
